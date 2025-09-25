Riyadh - Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company (2P Perfect Presentation) has been awarded a SAR 100 million contract by the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI).

The deal, which covers the establishment of multiple contact center sites across Saudi Arabia, aims to outsource the operations of GOSI’s contact centers, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the centers will be fully equipped with infrastructure, technology solutions, and support services.

2P Perfect Presentation will also recruit and train staff, while overseeing the centers’ operations and management.

In June 2025, 2P Perfect Presentation signed a SAR 87.15 million contract with the Ministry of Commerce to establish, operate, and develop its customer care center.

