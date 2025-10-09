Riyadh - SAS, the global leader in data and AI, has opened its new MENA headquarters (HQ) in Riyadh to foster its business in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

The launch aligns with the company’s commitment to enabling governments and enterprises to harness the power of AI and advanced analytics to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Alexander Tikhonov, Regional Director, Middle East Türkiye & Africa at SAS, commented: “Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a hub for innovation and digital transformation. By establishing our regional headquarters in Riyadh, we are positioning ourselves at the heart of this growth.”

Mohammed Kiki, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia at SAS, noted: “From Riyadh, SAS will partner with governments, enterprises, and academia across the Middle East to deliver cutting-edge AI and analytics solutions. This headquarters will also serve as a hub for knowledge sharing, skills development, and regional collaboration.”

Within the framework of the Saudi Vision 2030, the new regional HQ will house leadership, customer engagement, consulting, and innovation resources.

It will also reinforce partnerships with local partners and customers across key sectors, such as banking, government, energy, utilities, and telecom.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

