SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, has announced the establishment of its global business network within Saudi Arabia at the recent LEAP technology event held in capital Riyadh.

Unveiling its plan, SAP said the move will enable Saudi public and private enterprises to trade, buy and sell on the world’s largest business digital network in 190 countries, with millions of trading partners conducting transactions worth more than $5 trillion annually.

As part of the SAP Business Network, buyers, suppliers, logistic providers, financial institutions, and original equipment manufacturers will be connected on one trading platform.

Bringing the SAP Business Network to be hosted in KSA will further position Riyadh to be a global digital and trade hub.

Ahmed AlFaifi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Mena region, said: "As part of our increased investment in Saudi Arabia, we are very pleased to launch the SAP Business Network in the Kingdom."

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce, he noted.

"Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises," stated AlFaifi.

"This launch will contribute to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 as it offers immeasurable trade and supply opportunities, positions KSA as global logistic hub, grows non-oil exports in addition to supporting the Kingdom’s sustainability efforts," he added.

