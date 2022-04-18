Samsung Gulf Electronics on Monday launched the M8, its latest addition to the Smart Monitor series across the UAE. The all-in-one screen caters to modern consumers’ lifestyles, merging the benefits of a smart TV with those provided by a monitor. The Smart Monitor M8 is the must-have item for the new era of hybrid work and streaming content.

As versatile as it is powerful, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 comes packed with enhancements that address consumers’ evolving needs. Featuring an upgraded, stylish design, the new M8 delivers Samsung’s iconic slim design with UHD resolution and a SlimFit cam.

“I am delighted to be announcing the availability of our new addition to the Smart Monitor portfolio in the UAE. The M8 is packed with innovation, merging essential capabilities all into one sophisticated device. It is no surprise that the Smart Monitor M8 earned the CES Innovation Awards Honoree from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for its wide array of display technologies. We look forward to seeing UAE consumers explore this fantastic smart device,” said Wesam Abu Saymeh, Head of Display Solutions, Samsung Gulf Electronics.

The 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32” is a great option for remote working. It comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls when working from home. Its built-in Video Call application supports the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo. Smart TV and productivity apps are built directly into the monitor, enabling seamless entertainment and work while serving as a SmartThings control hub, even without the need of a PC. With a USB Type-C port enabling 65W charging connections, the Smart Monitor M8 provides a streamlined all-in-one workstation experience that doesn’t require an additional docking station.

Especially for those who value style, the monitor features a sophisticated flat-back design with enhanced usability and comes in a new warm white color that fits perfectly everywhere. The brilliant UHD panel provides 99 per cent sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colours at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy. With an ultra-slim thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32” also provides space efficiency.

The M8 Smart Monitor is available for purchase across Samsung brand stores, Samsung.com and major retailers in the UAE.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

