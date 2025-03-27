R&M, a leading Swiss developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, has joined forces with German cooling system manufacturer Stulz for integrated infrastructure solutions for enterprise, edge and colocation data centers.

Announcing its new infrastructure partner programme, R&M said it integrates partners’ complementary systems into holistic infrastructure solutions for data centers. This makes it possible to offer energy-efficient and individually configured equipment for data centers worldwide from a single source.

A major industry player in the region, R&M said it co-ordinates data center projects from infrastructure planning to commissioning, contributing its own tried-and-tested portfolio.

It includes connectivity and wiring, racks, enclosures, power distribution and software for data center infrastructure management (DCIM).

In the future, this will enable R&M to tailor enclosures in data centers to the partners’ precision cooling systems early on and with pinpoint accuracy.

Customers will no longer have to worry about individual infrastructure components, dimensions, calculating the electrical power or coordinating the individual trades.

"In addition to complementing our portfolio of integrated infrastructure solutions, the partner program is designed to strengthen our one-stop-shop approach. At the same time, we are expanding market access," remarked its CEO Michel Riva.

"R&M and Stulz are independent partners with comparable medium-sized business models. Both share R&M’s customer-oriented approach. We are at home in Europe and guarantee global delivery capability and individual project support," stated Riva.

The Hamburg-based family-owned company Stulz is considered a leading provider of cooling solutions for data centres.

The energy efficiency of the products sets standards and makes an important contribution to minimizing the carbon footprint of data centres.

