Cairo – RAYA Customer Experience (RAYA CX), a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has signed a partnership agreement with Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) to manage its customers' experience in Saudi Arabia.

Under the deal, RAYA CX provides outsourcing services to Zain KSA, enhancing the experience of its customers in the kingdom, according to a press release on Monday.

The signage ceremony was attended by the CEO of RAYA CX, Ahmed Refky, and the CEO of Zain KSA, Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, among other senior officials from the two companies.

Commenting on the new deal, RAYA’s Refky, said: "The new partnership reflects the extent of the confidence enjoyed by Raya CX in the Gulf and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially as we have proven our value as a successful partner for major companies around the world by providing CX outsourcing services at the highest level in accordance with the international quality standards.”

For his part, Zain’s Al-Daghthir, commented: “This partnership confirms our strategy in Zain Saudi Arabia, which revolves around providing the best customer experience based on innovative quality services and products supported by our advanced 5G network.”

