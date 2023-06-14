Doha, Qatar: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) inaugurated the AI Digital Centre in collaboration with Microsoft with the aim to create a space for students and the wider youth to practice digital skills and learn new ways of thinking and working.

This project is the outcome of a long-term partnership between NMoQ and Microsoft that strengthens further both organisations’ commitment to providing innovative ways to experience museum offerings and keeping up with contemporary technological advancements.

The NMoQ/Microsoft AI Digital Centre has already delivered numerous sessions virtually leading up to its much-anticipated launch. Over the last year, hundreds of students across schools in Doha have participated in engaging virtual sessions on Minecraft Education, Paint 3D, Flipgrid, Hour of Code, MakeCode, Cognitive Solutions, CyberSecurity and more.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikha Amna bint Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy CEO of Qatar Museums and Director of NMoQ said:

“We are delighted to open the Digital Centre for youth, the first of its kind in Qatar Museums. This co-innovation partnership with Microsoft that led to the creation of this Centre reflects our long-term commitment to exploring new ways of engaging with our communities and developing interdisciplinary and creative ways of learning. Such partnerships bring us closer in realizing our vision of being a museum that provides new platforms for creativity and innovation to all.”

The opening of the Digital Centre for youth follows the launch of NMoQ Explorer, a custom-developed solution designed to mirror the immersive interactive approach of the museum, and encourage visitors’ participation and engagement with the Museums’ offerings regardless of their location.

Lana Khalaf, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar stated:

"At Microsoft, we recognize that incredible, world-changing innovations often come from students; and it is our responsibility to spark interest in STEM at an early age. We are thrilled to celebrate with the National Museum of Qatar the opening of the Digital Centre and we are proud to partner with them to make their vision a reality, with an innovative highly engaging platform that introduces aspiring young minds to technologies like AI , IoT and gaming so they can learn about Qatar’s social heritage and culture in a fun immersive way while developing the skills of the future."

With the launch of the Digital Centre for youth, NMoQ is rolling out a series of free creative workshops and field trips for children aged 8 to 16, running throughout the summer from June to August.

Sundays - Coding Through Minecraft: Coding is an employable skill that teaches students to improve and refine their critical thinking skills in order to solve problems. Although not all students will become computer programmers by the end of this workshop, participants will acquire an understanding of computer programming that will be important for other activities as well.

Mondays - Cybersecurity: In this workshop, participants will learn how to keep themselves and their community safe from cyber threats.

Tuesdays - Design & Engineering: Learn how to create your own games and applications using Microsoft MakeCode, and explore the world of STEM through hands-on projects

Wednesdays - Filmmaking: Participants will learn the basics of storytelling, cinematography and editing as they bring their vision to life on the big screen

Thursdays - 3D And Virtual Reality: Explore the world with this new course on 3D design. Learn how to create stunning 3D designs and take virtual tours of amazing places from the comfort of your own home.

