Doha: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), the industry-leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its collaboration with Google Cloud to enhance data and AI capabilities.

This collaboration aligns with Milaha’s strategic goals to improve operational efficiency and drive innovation across its services.

Building on previous collaborations, this expanded collaboration will integrate Google Cloud’s best practices and advanced technologies into Milaha’s operations, further solidifying its position as a leader in delivering cutting-edge logistics solutions. A key focus of this collaboration is on data analytics.

By utilising Google Cloud’s data analytics and generative AI technology, Milaha will gain powerful insights to optimize decision-making processes and enhance customer experiences, reinforcing its role as a vital logistics player in the region.

“Expanding our collaboration with Google Cloud is a pivotal step in Milaha’s journey towards innovation and operational excellence,” said Hamad Saeed Al Hajri, Milaha’s Executive Vice President of Support Services. “This collaboration enables us to leverage advanced technologies to significantly enhance our capabilities as we continue to achieve our strategic goals.”

Additionally, Milaha and Google Cloud are committed to cultivating a next-generation workforce through the Google Cloud Skill Boost Program.

This initiative will equip Milaha employees with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape, ensuring they are prepared to meet future challenges head-on.

Ghassan Kosta, Google Cloud Regional General Manager, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain, said: “Digital transformation requires technology that helps businesses solve complex challenges unique to their industry.

By utilizing Google Cloud’s leading technologies, Milaha is well-positioned to optimize its operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation in the maritime and logistics sector. We are proud to collaborate with Milaha on this journey.”

