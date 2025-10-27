Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Ministry of Municipality on Sunday launched the AI-Powered Building Permit System, a pioneering initiative that reflects the State’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation and employing modern technologies to enhance public services, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

The launch ceremony was attended by Their Excellencies ministers, ambassadors, and senior officials from various ministries and relevant entities, as well as representatives from engineering firms and consultancy offices operating in the construction and building sector.

In his remarks on this occasion, Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, stated that the launch of the new system marks a national milestone that reflects Qatar’s firm commitment to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030 — aimed at building a knowledge-based economy, promoting sustainable development, and utilizing modern technology for the benefit of people and society.

His Excellency noted that the launch of the AI-powered Building Permit System makes Qatar the first country in the world to introduce a fully integrated system for issuing building permits using this advanced technology. This unprecedented achievement strengthens Qatar’s position among leading nations and represents a strategic step toward providing exceptional government services characterized by efficiency, speed, and accuracy, meeting the aspirations of both citizens and investors.

The Minister explained that the new system enables building permits to be issued within only 120 minutes instead of 30 days, thanks to its intelligent capabilities to read and analyze engineering drawings in accordance with approved standards and regulations. It is directly integrated with Qatar’s Geographic Information System (GIS) for land data and linked to the geospatial databases of Ashghal (Public Works Authority) and Kahramaa (Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation).

The system processes data from the engineering plans submitted by the consultancy office, identifying proposed project elements such as buildings, setbacks, heights, areas, and room dimensions. It then automatically compares them with the data entered by the consultancy office in the permit request and the geographic data of the plot. Based on this, the system generates results through three main validation stages:

1. Structure Validation – Verifying the fundamental structure of the submitted proposal.

2. Review Discrepancies – Comparing AI-analyzed data from engineering drawings with the consultancy’s input data and the plot’s geographic data.

3. Review Violations – Identifying any design irregularities.

Based on these stages, the system issues a detailed To-Do List report highlighting elements that require modifications before the consultancy submits the final request to the municipality.

This step significantly speeds up the permit process and enhances service quality by enabling pre-submission preparation.

His Excellency added that this transformation not only saves time but also enhances performance efficiency and strengthens trust in the government system.

He emphasized that adopting advanced technologies—particularly artificial intelligence—demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to keeping pace with global developments while tailoring them to national needs. It also reaffirms the Ministry’s dedication to comprehensive digital transformation that places people at the center of sustainable development.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to all partners, technical teams, and experts who contributed to the project’s success, commending their teamwork, dedication, and innovative spirit that made this national achievement possible.

He concluded by affirming that this launch marks the beginning of a new phase of development and modernization. The Ministry of Municipality remains committed to innovation and to continuously improving government services, reinforcing Qatar’s position among leading nations worldwide. He also reaffirmed the Ministry’s determination to strengthen partnerships across public and private sectors in service of the nation and in pursuit of the aspirations of the Qatari people, under the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, may God protect him.

The “AI-Powered Building Permit System” represents a strategic leap in municipal service performance, aiming to:

• Accelerate transaction processing and unify technical standards.

• Support consultancy offices and investors through more flexible and efficient procedures.

• Enhance the accuracy and quality of technical outputs through AI analysis—achieving up to 70% automation in the first phase, without human intervention.

The launch of this system is part of the Ministry of Municipality’s broader efforts to improve the business environment and strengthen the national economy, solidifying Qatar’s position as a global leader in digital government transformation and smart solutions for citizens and residents alike.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

