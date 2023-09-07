Mark AB Capital, a leading investment firm, and Blaize, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology company, have joined forces to embark on an ambitious journey to launch UAE as world's first AI nation.

This is as per the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, to transform the country into a fully AI nation. This partnership is set to usher in a new era of technological innovation and sustainable development in the UAE.

The partnership between Mark AB Capital and Blaize will focus on utilising Blaize's state-of-the-art edge AI technology that has 47 pioneering patents that underpin its cutting-edge solutions. Adding to Blaize's prowess is its strategic backing. It has garnered support from industry giants and visionary investors like Franklin Templeton, Toyota, Temasek, Daimler and Samsung that recognise the company's potential to shape the future of AI and edge computing.

Enhancing sectors

This initiative aims to enhance various sectors including healthcare, transportation, education, finance, and more, through the power of artificial intelligence.

The key objectives of the groundbreaking partnership include:

•AI Infrastructure Development: Mark AB Capital and Blaize will work together to build the critical AI infrastructure required for the development and deployment of AI solutions across the UAE. This infrastructure will serve as the foundation for the AI nation.

•Research and Development: The partnership will invest in cutting-edge AI research and development initiatives to foster innovation in AI technologies, ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of AI advancements.

•AI Talent Development: Mark AB Capital and Blaize are committed to nurturing local talent in AI through educational programs and initiatives, thus building a skilled workforce capable of driving the AI nation's growth.

•AI Governance and Ethics: The collaboration will also prioritise the development of robust AI governance and ethical frameworks to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI technologies across the nation.

Pivotal moment

Commenting on the collaboration, Abdullah Mohamed Al Qubaisi, CEO of Mark AB Capital, said: "This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in the history of technology and investment. The UAE has demonstrated its commitment to embracing AI, and our collaboration with Blaize will propel us towards achieving this ambitious goal. We look forward to making the UAE a beacon of AI excellence for the world to admire."

Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize, said: "Our AI technology has the potential to revolutionise every aspect of life in the UAE, from healthcare to education and beyond. Together with Mark AB Capital, we are committed to making the UAE the first AI nation, setting a global precedent for AI innovation."

