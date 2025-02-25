Muscat – Onsor, a subsidiary of Ithca Group, unveiled Nexa, a breakthrough device designed to predict epileptic seizures up to an hour before these occur, on Monday. This innovation aims to help individuals take necessary precautions, reducing risks and enabling a more stable and secure life for epilepsy patients.

The technology behind Nexa uses neuromorphic computing powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse vast amounts of neurological data, providing highly accurate predictions. This advancement marks a significant step forward in the use of AI for healthcare solutions.

The launch event, held at Royal Opera House Muscat, took place under the patronage of H H Sayyid Dr Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Secretary-General of Council of Ministers. It was attended by H E Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health, along with dignitaries, healthcare professionals, technology experts and investors.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to supporting innovation that improves well-being, Said bin Abdullah al Mandhari, CEO of Ithca Group, said, “We are dedicated to backing projects that provide sustainable solutions and drive transformative advancements, both technologically and humanistically. Such projects reflect our ambitious vision to support innovation and progress across all fields, with Omanis at the forefront of transformation and development.”

Muadh bin Ahmed al Hinai, CEO of Onsor, described Nexa as “a tool of hope” for epilepsy patients. “This device represents our commitment to developing innovative solutions that improve human lives by combining AI and patient-focused care.”

The event included a live demonstration of Nexa, showcasing how it enables patients to monitor their health and manage potential seizures proactively.

The development of Nexa is being supported through a collaboration with Ministry of Health offering expertise and data for research and clinical trials.

