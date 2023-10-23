DUBAI - Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, announced its strategic collaboration with Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), to offer its Integrated Physical Security Platform (IPSP) solutions.

The agreement was signed recently between Mohammed bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub, and Allae Almanini, Chief Financial Officer from DHCA.

This achievement marks a significant leap forward in healthcare security as DHCA becomes the first healthcare entity to adopt Moro Hub's cutting-edge IPSP, a platform that combines the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced security technologies.

"We are honoured to associate with Dubai Healthcare City Authority. Moro IPSP epitomises the future of integrated security solutions, harnessing the power of state-of-the-art technologies to guarantee enhanced levels of safety for healthcare institutions and all stakeholders involved. Our commitment is unwavering in delivering a robust security platform that aligns seamlessly with Dubai's vision as a global leader in healthcare excellence and safety," said Bin Sulaiman.

Implementing Moro IPSP in DHCC will support a wide range of essential functions, such as Facial Recognition (FR), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and more.

In addition, the platform will offer a comprehensive view of security data for efficient incident response. The aim is to protect the physical assets of patients, medical professionals, and all individuals visiting or working within the DHCC.

Almanini stated, "We are confident that implementing Moro's IPSP will be a game-changer for DHCC. This cutting-edge technology will fortify our security measures and enhance our community's overall safety and well-being. With IPSP, we will be able to deliver an unmatched level of security, reinforcing our commitment to providing world-class healthcare destination in a safe and secure environment."