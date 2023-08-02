ABU DHABI - The UAE Ministry of Finance on Wednesday announced the enablement of the UAE Pass digital identity for all its services across systems, in line with the UAE’s efforts to enhance the digital quality of life.

This step contributes to enhancing the digitalisation journey and eliminating paper transactions. The UAE Pass is the first national digital identity solution for nationals, residents, and visitors, enabling users to identify themselves to local and federal governments’ services and other service providers.

The Ministry of Finance replaced the traditional login feature on its services page, and exclusively adopted the UAE Pass login mechanism, starting from August 2023. Hence, the Ministry encourages its customers to register with the digital identity to continue benefiting from its digital services.

The digital identity solution was designed to meet the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and accuracy of information to speed up processes and improve user experience via the UAEPass smartphone application, available on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

Once downloaded, users will be prompted to activate their digital identity account by scanning their Emirates ID, verifying the data, setting the PIN, and verifying the account through facial recognition. After setting up and activating the UAE Pass, users can access services via the smartphone app without usernames and passwords, sign documents digitally, and verify data accuracy without visiting service centres.

The UAE Pass provides a secure login mechanism to various websites and applications for government and semi-government entities and private companies across the UAE. It gives users access to more than 6,000 services provided by more than 130 organisations in the local and federal governments and the private sector.