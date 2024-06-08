UAE - Milrem Robotics, the world-leading robotics and autonomous systems developer and an EDGE entity, has announced the establishment of its Abu Dhabi office, strategically positioned to support local customers and capitalise on the growing tech landscape of the region.

The new office in Abu Dhabi will serve as a centre of excellence in the UAE, providing a central location for R&D, product development and strategic collaborations with government entities, academic institutions and local businesses.

Milrem Robotics said it will lead an experimentation and trial programme aimed at integrating unmanned ground capabilities into the UAE Armed Forces’ arsenal.

This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing the Armed Forces’ combat capabilities by deploying THeMIS UGVs and tracked RCVs equipped with advanced autonomy features, third-party payloads and high-quality communication solutions, it stated.

Managing Director and CEO Hamad Al Marar said: "The opening of Milrem Robotics’ office in Abu Dhabi is a significant moment for EDGE Group. By establishing a presence in the UAE, we underline our commitment to identifying and delivering top-of-the-line technology and defence capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"The new office will also expand Milrem Robotics’ global footprint, strengthen ongoing collaborations and place the company in a strategic position to forge new partnerships, foster greater international collaboration and support economic growth," he stated.

Milrem Robotics CEO Kuldar Väärsi said: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest office in Abu Dhabi, marking an exciting milestone in Milrem Robotics’ journey."

Chief of Operations Jüri Pajuste said: "As a company at the forefront of robotics innovation, we recognise the immense potential of the UAE and the broader Middle East region. Our presence in Abu Dhabi will enable us to serve our existing clients better, forge new partnerships, and drive meaningful advancements in robotics technology."

Milrem Robotics, he stated, is a major global player with offices in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the US. The company is known for its THeMIS and Multiscope UGVs, the Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle, and MIFIK intelligent autonomous functionalities for defence platforms.

