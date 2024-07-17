Qatar’s leading IT services and data centres provider, Meeza, has entered into an agreement with AMD, a global leader in high-performance computing and graphics solutions, to propel the AI revolution in Qatar and the region.

This collaboration will see Meeza leverage AMD’s advanced accelerated computing platform to enhance mutual capabilities and providing access to AMD's high performance and adaptive computing technologies.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with AMD to drive the AI revolution in Qatar and the region,” said Mohamed Ali Al-Ghaithani, CEO of Meeza.

“By leveraging AMD’s cutting-edge accelerated computing platform, we are poised to meet the growing demand for generative AI solutions and seize new AI growth opportunities.”

The cooperation agreement delineates several key areas of collaboration, including increasing opportunities for both companies to share expertise and enhance professional growth, providing Meeza with access to AMD’s latest technological innovations and research projects.

Through the collaboration, Meeza and AMD will explore deployment of AMD technologies in Meeza’s data centres to meet the significantly growing demand for accelerated computing infrastructure to support advanced AI models, identifying and pursuing joint projects that leverage the strengths of both companies, and further opportunities for collaboration that benefit both Meeza and AMD.

“This collaboration with Meeza underscores AMD’s commitment to driving innovation and enabling the AI revolution,” said Zaid Ghattas, Regional Manager Ceemeta, AMD.

“Together, we will harness the power of advanced computing to accelerate technological advancements and address the evolving needs of the market,” he added.

