Egypt - Magna AI and TechnoVal have announced a strategic alliance worth $300m aimed at accelerating AI-driven industrial and digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa. The announcement was made during GITEX Global 2025, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions.

Under a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), the partnership will establish a sovereign AI and Cloud Data Center in Saudi Arabia, designed to handle large-scale AI workloads for both public and private sectors. The centre will also strengthen regional data governance and support the development of secure, scalable AI infrastructure aligned with national digital sovereignty objectives.

The initiative will further transform TechnoVal’s parent companies — HSA and OMACO Groups — into global benchmarks for AI-integrated industrial operations, spanning FMCG, packaging, logistics, manufacturing, and food processing. The model is expected to serve as a reference framework for intelligent industrialisation across priority sectors including government, finance, energy, healthcare, and smart cities.

“This alliance represents the fusion of global AI power with regional excellence,” said Moataz BinAli, CEO of Magna AI. “We are building the architecture of an AI-enabled economy that prioritises sovereignty, security, and sustainability.”

As part of the collaboration, Magna AI’s capabilities will be embedded into TechnoVal’s SAP-based systems, including S/4HANA and SuccessFactors, introducing predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and AI copilots to enhance efficiency and decision-making.

The partnership will also bolster TechnoVal’s cybersecurity infrastructure by integrating Magna AI’s advanced SIEM and cyber digital twin technologies, which enable real-time threat detection, simulation, and response optimisation.

Basim Ibrahim Hayel Saeed, Chairperson of TechnoVal, said the alliance positions the company to lead “the next industrial evolution” in the region, helping enterprises achieve measurable productivity and performance gains powered by artificial intelligence.

Both companies will jointly execute go-to-market strategies, co-innovation programmes, and AI knowledge-sharing initiatives aimed at accelerating adoption and ensuring scalable, high-impact deployments across the MENA region.

The partnership marks a significant step in advancing regional AI sovereignty, while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a rising hub for AI innovation and industrial modernisation in line with Vision 2030.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

