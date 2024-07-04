Lenovo and Cisco have unveiled a global strategic partnership to deliver fully integrated infrastructure and networking solutions designed to accelerate digital transformation for businesses of all sizes.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly establish design, engineering, and execution plans for accelerating digital transformation with turnkey solutions that extend world-class networking and purpose-built AI infrastructure solutions from edge to cloud for customers worldwide.

“This new partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering purpose-built, industry-leading solutions, all designed to simplify the path to AI innovation and digital transformation," said Alaa Bawab, General Manager, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Middle East and Africa.

Combined leadership

“Our combined leadership in advanced networking and end-to-end server and data management infrastructure will deliver fully integrated, co-engineered solutions that seamlessly connect, protect and analyse data to propel AI-powered innovation for our customers from the edge to the cloud.”

"The integrated solutions from Lenovo and Cisco will streamline operational deployment and significantly enhance business outcomes for our shared customers, as well as provide tremendous opportunities for our joint partners," said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking.

The MoU reflects the commitment to expand go-to-market opportunities that further the delivery of advanced generative AI capabilities and improved digital workplace productivity. Lenovo and Cisco intend to create a hyper-personalised user experience that maximises operational excellence, reduces time-to-value, and that supports cost-effective, flexible and simplified implementation of transformational digital technologies.

Acclaimed networking ecosystem

The collaboration includes integration of the Cisco Nexus networking ecosystem into Lenovo's edge-to-cloud portfolio to deliver best-in-class network performance, fortified security, and unparalleled scalability. This offers customers a fully integrated turnkey networking solution that is optimised for interoperability within Lenovo infrastructure solutions, providing the strongest foundation of performance, reliability and security in the industry. Additional benefits for customers include:

•Accelerated Time-to-Innovation: delivering operational excellence, AI/ML networking, greater sustainability, and advanced automation analytics practices.

•Single Pane of Glass Management: empowering customers with a single, simple interface to configure, operate, and analyse network operations across the entire networking ecosystem.

•Vendor Simplicity: ensuring customers can buy a completely engineered infrastructure solution from a single technology provider.

Accelerated innovation for better business outcomes

Lenovo and Cisco will work to integrate new technologies and features into Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions, enabling a seamless, efficient, and improved user experience with enhanced security. The collaboration will bring together Lenovo's Care of One platform, with its persona-based service engine, and Cisco's best of breed technology. These solutions will deliver unparalleled productivity, combining the best of both companies, no matter where work happens.

Integrated turnkey solutions

Lenovo has the industry’s most comprehensive AI-enabled portfolio from edge to cloud with industry-leading hardware, software and services to manage any size AI workload and help customers navigate their AI journey. As part of the MoU, Cisco and Lenovo will collaborate to enhance generative AI solutions for enterprise customers.

The partnership will be complemented by an expanded network of common channel partners trained in the combined technology portfolio of both companies, providing customers with more choice and a flexible experience to accelerate their digital transformation. The strategic partnership will deliver integrated infrastructure solutions and services that are tested and optimised for interoperability, allowing customers to accelerate go-to-market initiatives and business outcomes.

