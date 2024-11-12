KUWAIT CITY: Zain announced its participation in the Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF 2024), recently held in Istanbul, Türkiye, where it highlighted its ongoing efforts in developing smart 5G network technologies. This step reinforces Zain’s leadership in digital innovation, particularly in 5G Advanced (5G-A) and artificial intelligence integration.

The forum gathered top executives from major global telecom and IT players to showcase the latest industry advancements and explore new avenues for sustainable growth in the era of AI and 5G-A. Zain was the sole representative from Kuwait to share its expertise in this prestigious gathering.

During the event, Omar Al-Saleh, Radio Networks Optimization Professional at Zain Kuwait, showcased the company’s latest efforts to develop intelligent radio access network (RAN) technologies. Al-Saleh demonstrated how Zain leverages AI within RAN networks, enhancing the company’s operational efficiency at the network level and improving customer experiences.

At the forum, Zain joined GTI Group's 5G-AxAI program, an initiative aimed at promoting integration between 5G-A and AI technologies to foster innovation across technology, business, environment, and commerce through mutual empowerment. This commitment reinforces Zain’s dedication to operational excellence and maintaining its leadership in digital transformation across the region.

The initiative seeks to make 5G smarter and AI more ubiquitous, supporting digital intelligence development in the economy and society, unlocking new opportunities, and driving industrial growth. Zain aims to jointly research, develop, and test integration of new AI solutions in 5G Advanced technology to achieve new service scenarios.

Zain remains committed to advancing AI-driven digital innovation within its 5G network infrastructure, enhancing productivity and elevating customer satisfaction. The company is developing intelligent RAN AI-based agent solutions that integrate predictive capabilities into network Operations & Maintenance, enabling it to move from reactive to proactive management.

By focusing on key fault scenarios, these solutions intelligently analyze and model data to forecast potential issues, effectively identifying risks before they impact network performance. Through continuous development of innovative use cases, Zain aims to achieve a leap in its network productivity, reinforcing its leadership position in the region.

By leveraging robust partnerships with global tech leaders, Zain contributes to driving Kuwait’s digital transformation through advanced solutions, setting new standards in 5G-Advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and service experience assurance in line with the nation’s developmental goals.

Zain was recently recognized with the Outstanding Mobile Broadband Network Quality award under the Leadership in User Experience category during the second edition of the Leadership and Excellence Awards (LEAD), organized by SAMENA Telecommunications Council. This prestigious award acknowledged Zain's leadership in delivering an exceptional 5G user experience, excelling in speed, reliability, and quality for its customers in Kuwait.

This recognition affirmed Zain’s leadership in continuously enhancing its 5G network technologies to keep pace with the significant developments in the telecom and ICT sectors. The award underscored the company’s strategic vision of securing a competitive edge in the digital era by delivering world-class services, pioneering innovations, and exceptional customer experiences.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

