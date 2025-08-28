Riyadh - Journify has expanded its footprint into Saudi Arabia through a partnership with AstroLabs, the Gulf region’s leading business expansion platform, according to a press release.

Journify’s Saudi expansion comes during a period of exceptional growth. The company recently secured strategic funding following rapid revenue growth and a doubled valuation, building on its $4 million funding round in January 2025 led by Silicon Badia with participation from RZM.

This expansion aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives to bolster a thriving digital economy while establishing the Kingdom as a regional hub for marketing technology innovation.

It has a proven commercial track record sue to its ability to hit $1 million in annual recurring revenues (ARR) within only nine months of launch in March 2024, with its campaigns reaching an audience of 30 million users across the MENA region.

Journify, a global provider of AI-powered customer data solutions, is operating in the US, the UAE, Morocco, Jordan, and now Saudi Arabia. It enables brands across a wide range of industries to leverage first-party data for targeted marketing and real-time personalization.

Through server-side signals, the company’s platform captures, unifies, and activates customer data in real time, streaming it directly to key advertising platforms, including Meta, Google, and TikTok.

This approach enhances return on ad spend (ROAS), improves marketing performance, securing a sustainable and future-proof data infrastructure that thrives in today’s privacy-first environment.

Backed by leading local Saudi investors, including RZM, Shorooq, and Bunat Ventures, Journify is committed to providing major organizations across the region with AI-powered marketing solutions that boost efficiency and drive bottom-line growth.

Taoufik El Jamali, Co-Founder & CEO of Journify, commented: “Our expansion reflects both the strong demand we’ve seen from Saudi brands and our commitment to empowering local teams with the data infrastructure they need to drive measurable growth.”

Within its Riyadh office, Journify will be able to improve seamless service delivery to new and existing clients, with multiple brands already activating their first-party data via Journify’s AdBooster solution.

Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs, said: “The business landscape in Saudi Arabia is moving fast, demanding enterprise-intelligent solutions like Journify’s as companies look to make faster and smarter decisions.”

“As it scales in the Kingdom, Journify is set to transform how businesses interact and engage customers at every touchpoint, reinforcing its emergence as a major player in the digital marketing space,” Nicholls added.

