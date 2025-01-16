AMMAN — Jordan has claimed the top position among Arab countries and ranked 20th globally in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI), regarded as the second most significant index after the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

According to the NCSI website, the Czech Republic ranked first globally, while the US secured the 11th position.

Among Arab nations, the rankings were as follows: Morocco (25th), Tunisia (26th), Bahrain (29th), Saudi Arabia (34th), Egypt (42nd), Oman (43rd), Qatar (45th) and Kuwait (48th).

From now on, 61 countries will be listed in the NCSI, with additional nations to be included as they meet the index's requirements.

Former director of the National Cybersecurity Centre Bassam Maharmeh said in a LinkedIn post that the NCSI is issued by the Estonian government agency EGA, which is recognised as a European leader in digitalisation and cybersecurity.

The index is considered the second most important after the GCI, in which Jordan ranked 27th globally in its latest 2024 edition.

The Kingdom advanced 44 positions in the GCI, achieving a global ranking of 27 in the 2024 report issued by the ITU, compared to 71st in the 2020 report.

The GCI evaluates countries’ adherence to cybersecurity requirements and standards across five key criteria related to managing cybersecurity at the national level. Jordan achieved a perfect score of 100 per cent in three of these criteria.

