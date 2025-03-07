

The Middle East is rapidly becoming a focal point in the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. With ambitious national strategies, significant investments, and a growing tech-savvy population, the region is showing strong signals of embracing generative AI. This technology, capable of producing new content, designs, and processes, promises to boost efficiency and reduce costs across multiple sectors. But is the region truly ready to harness the full potential of this transformative technology?



Government Initiatives and Investments Paving the Way



Many Middle Eastern governments are actively fostering an environment conducive to AI innovation. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, in particular, stand out for their proactive approach. The UAE appointed the world's first Minister of AI in 2017 and established the world's first AI university in Abu Dhabi. Both nations have dedicated large investment funds to AI ventures, aiming to diversify their economies beyond oil revenue.



Saudi Arabia, for instance, is making significant strides in developing a robust digital infrastructure, essential for AI development. They are investing heavily in data centers and cloud infrastructure, attracting major players like Microsoft, Oracle, and Huawei. Project Transcendence aims to provide funds and resources to early-stage AI companies. The Kingdom also boasts 10 supercomputers, with eight ranking among the top 500 globally. These initiatives reflect a commitment to becoming a leader in AI-powered innovation, contributing to an expected increase of $135.2 billion in Saudi Arabia's economy by 2030. The UAE is projected to the largest relative impact with 14% of its 2030 GDP from AI.



Sector-Specific Growth and Opportunities



Generative AI's potential impact varies across industries, with the financial sector currently leading the way in the Middle East. Approximately 25% of all AI investment in the region is directed towards developing AI solutions for finance. Public services, including education and healthcare, and the manufacturing sector follow closely behind.



The banking sector, in particular, is poised for an AI-driven makeover. AI's contribution to the region's GDP is estimated to reach 13.6% by 2030. The impact of Generative AI could reach nearly $24 billion per year by 2030, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE seeing the largest growth. Beyond banking, generative AI is impacting diverse applications, from customer service chatbots like Bank ABC's Fatema Digital to more unconventional uses, such as AI companions. Platforms like HeraHaven, for example, offer AI chatbots that simulate girlfriends, showcasing the broad (and sometimes unexpected) spectrum of generative AI capabilities.



Challenges and Considerations



Despite the optimistic outlook, the Middle East faces challenges in its journey towards widespread AI adoption. One significant hurdle is the lack of skilled AI professionals. Many companies struggle to find the talent needed to develop and implement AI solutions. Addressing this talent gap is crucial, and governments are launching programs to train workers in generative AI.



Another concern is data privacy. As AI models require vast amounts of data, ensuring responsible data collection and usage is paramount. Companies are increasingly focused on data security, privacy, and implementing robust governance models. Some companies in the region struggle to choose appropriate technologies, have difficulty managing risks, and lack a comprehensive adoption strategy. Approximately a third of companies have trouble selecting technology.



The rapid evolution of AI technology also introduces the risk of "deepfakes" and other forms of misinformation, necessitating investments in AI-powered cybersecurity and content detection tools. Ethical considerations, cultural resistance and lack of a governance model are also concerns.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).