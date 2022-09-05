Saudi Arabia - International Data Corporation (IDC), a global leader in IT services, will hold its IDC Saudi Arabia CIO Summit in an in-person format after a gap of two years on September 19-20 in Riyadh.

Hosted under the theme 'Accelerating the Journey to a Digital-First World', the highly anticipated 12th annual IDC Saudi Arabia CIO Summit will combine a series of presentations, panel discussions, real-life use cases, and individual technology tracks.

Delegates will be able to explore a broad range of themes central to their ongoing digital journeys and take an exclusive look at the very latest developments in technological innovation.

"As Saudi organizations tap into the value-creation opportunities being driven by digital transformation (DX), they are increasingly embracing a digital-first approach to building resilience into their business operations," said Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC’s associate vice president for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

"Spurred by significant investments in the creation of new customer experiences, digital ecosystem-based business models, digital supply chains, and evolving 'Future of Work' models, the Kingdom is poised to become a global digital powerhouse. These themes will shape discussions at this year's IDC Saudi Arabia CIO Summit — a trusted platform that connects leading ICT executives to help unleash new opportunities and solve some of the most pressing challenges that organizations are facing in their quest to enable a digital economy in Saudi Arabia."

The annual IDC Saudi Arabia CIO Summit is the place to come for thought-provoking, in-depth discussions about cutting-edge tech solutions, emerging use cases, and proven strategies for driving success.

This year's instalment will conclude on September 20 with the IDC Excellence Awards 2022, which will recognize the efforts of Saudi Arabia's leading technology executives across three categories: CIO of the Year, CISO of the Year, and Women in Technology and Business.

