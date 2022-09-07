Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s First Telecom Industries (FTI) has inked a partnership agreement with HUAWEI for localisation and digital energy manufacturing. The collaboration came on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum held in Riyadh City.

The agreement was sponsored by digital enabler Saudi Telecom Company (stc) in support of its goals aiming at localising industries as well as the local content, reflecting its keenness to empower the telecom and information technology sector in the kingdom, according to a recent press release.

The partnership was also sponsored by the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority in a bid to promote and develop local industries.

The collaboration contributes to developing the digital energy sector and localising its industry, which is one of STC’s Rawafed programme objectives aimed at the transfer of knowledge, technology, and international expertise from Huawei in cooperation with FTI by providing job opportunities and contributing to the local supply chains in the GCC state.

The agreement is a practical step to further support local content participation, hence contributing to the realisation of the Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

