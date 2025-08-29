HPE, a leader in essential enterprise technology, has joined hands with US microchip maker AMD to celebrate the launch of its new ‘Saudi Made’ server at the alfanar facility.

The ‘Saudi-Made’ compute portfolio offers next-level security and performance and choice to Middle East customers. It brings more flexibility, speed to boost data analytics capabilities and generate real-time data insights.

Following its success, HPE today (August 27) announced the expansion of its new ‘Saudi Made’ server portfolio with two new HPE ProLiant servers featuring 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors, the HPE ProLiant DL365 and DL385 Gen11 servers.

The HPE ProLiant servers carry the ‘Saudi Tech’ logo and are immediately available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as in Jordan, Egypt, and the Gulf countries.

The HPE investment in Saudi-based manufacturing of these leading servers helps accelerate the kingdom’s ambition to become a global leader in data-driven economies and to reach key goals outlined in Saudi’s Vision 2030.

The launch was celebrated at the production site of alfanar, a leading manufacturer of electrical construction products, in Riyadh in the presence of its officials along with HPE and AMD, where they presented the first AMD CPU-powered server.

"We’re delighted to celebrate this major milestone together with our partners AMD and alfanar as we further expand our portfolio of ‘Saudi Made’ servers," said Mohammad Alrehaili, the managing director for Middle East, HPE.

"We’ve seen an unprecedented demand for robust digital infrastructure and compute capabilities in the Middle East, driven by key strategic investments and frameworks such as Saudi Vision 2030 and technological advancements like AI," he stated.

"This new server offering, leveraging the latest AMD EPYC processors, directly addresses this demand, delivering predictable high performance at scale while helping ensure rock-solid data security at every level," he added.

The addition of the HPE ProLiant DL365 and DL385 Gen11 servers follows the successful launch of the ‘Saudi Made’ HPE servers last year, which received the National Product Certificate.

The expansion provides customers with more choice and flexibility, offering scalable, efficient, secure, and highly performant compute capabilities, powered by 4th and 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors.

These CPU architectures deliver high core counts and frequencies, large memory footprints for improved analytics and data processing, and allow for flexible storage configurations and performance potential to meet increased workload demands.

Zaid Ghattas, general manager, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, at AMD said its EPYC CPUs will provide the energy efficiency and performance leadership required to help power the infrastructure that will support Saudi Arabia’s comprehensive digital growth strategy.

"AMD is proud to work with HPE on this initiative and committed to serving our customers in Saudi Arabia as well as the broader Middle East region," he added.

As part of the extension, HPE and AMD will provide new training programs to further advance the skills of the majority female Saudi workforce, while fostering innovation capabilities and accelerating the development of the Kingdom’s technology ecosystem.

Markus Grabmeier, vice president, alfanar Electric, said: "We are proud to support this expansion of the HPE ‘Saudi Made’ server portfolio, further strengthening not only our own production capabilities, but also our joint contributions to the growing tech ecosystem within the kingdom."

"This milestone reflects our continued commitment to advancing technological expertise and fostering female talent in the kingdom," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).