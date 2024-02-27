Hayi, a private social network for neighbourhoods in the UAE, has successfully raised an undisclosed amount in the seed round from Plus VC, according to a press release.

The platform will use the raised capital to expand its operations, grow its marketing activities, and widen its footprints across the UAE and beyond.

Hayi is a safe neighborhood platform for people to connect with those who are physically closest to them and develop a sense of belonging to a real and dynamic community.

Chris Darnell, Co-Founder at Hayi, noted: “We have become the primary communication channel in vibrant neighbourhoods such as Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai.”

“Our goal is to focus on expanding into new areas and fostering a stronger feeling of community throughout Dubai and the UAE,” Darnell added .

Meanwhile, Hasan Haider, Managing Partner at +VC, said: "Platforms such as Hayi have great potential for growth as more and more people seek strong neighborhood connectivity, a sense of community and belonging, and improved safety and security."

Rene Morgan, Co-Founder of Hayi, commented: "We launched our B2B subscription service about a year ago, where we help local businesses access customers in an extremely hyper-targeted manner. We are proud to have 30,000 highly engaged organic users.”

