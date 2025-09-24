Worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025 according to Gartner, a business and technology insights company.

"The forecast assumes continued investment in AI infrastructure expansion, as major hyperscalers continue to increase investments in data centers with AI-optimized hardware and GPUs to scale their services,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.

“The AI investment landscape is also expanding beyond traditional U.S. tech giants, including Chinese companies and new AI cloud providers. Furthermore, venture capital investment in AI providers is providing additional tailwinds for AI spending.”

Looking towards 2026, overall global AI spending is forecast to top $2 trillion, led in large part by AI being integrated into products such as smartphones and PCs, as well as infrastructure. - TradeArabia News Service

