Me-gan diet (me-ganism) and 3D printed food are among the food and beverage trends of the future according to delivery app Deliveroo’s new report Snack to the Future.

Me-ganism is described as a hyper-personalised diet powered by AI technology, and Deliveroo said that by 2040, people will routinely live with technologies designed to combine information and receive personalised diet recommendations by the year 2040.

Deliveroo - Snack to the future, focused eating out. Image courtesy: Deliveroo

Meanwhile, 3D printed food will allow people to choose the exact food texture and appearance they prefer, and ‘breath-prints’ will allow consumers to breathe on a personal tech device that analyses breath, then tells the user what food to eat based on the sample.

Edible beauty products will also become the norm, such as anti-aging ice cream, as well as hormone-balancing and dopamine-driving menus, Deliveroo said in the report, which marks 10 years since the app was launched.

Deliveroo - Snack to the Future - Home + Away Dining. Image courtesy: Deliveroo

Corn and maize products may be overtaken by amaranth, an ancient grain similar to quinoa, and more and more “alt-ohol” products will enter the market as consumers look for alcohol free versions of beverages that mimic the exact taste.

Virtual or augmented reality dinner parties with celebrities or in famous or luxurious locations from the comfort of your own home will also become the norm, said Deliveroo.

“In 2040, personalised diets and meals could transform why, how and what food people order and enjoy, with advances in AI accelerating the normalisation of hyper-personalised food services,” the report said.

“Just as digital streaming platforms are harnessing predictive tools and data analytics to understand what customers want to watch, personalised meal delivery services could start to anticipate people’s dietary needs,” it noted.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com