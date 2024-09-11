Riyadh: The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GEOSA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today with Huawei, represented by KSA Huawei.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Global AI Summit being held in Riyadh from September 10 to 12 under the theme "Artificial Intelligence for the Good of Humanity."



The MoU outlines the two parties' intention to leverage their expertise and available capabilities in the fields of information and communications technology (ICT) and artificial-intelligence (AI) solutions. The collaboration aims to foster geospatial innovation, bolster smart geospatial solutions, and explore avenues for cooperation in developing KSA MapGPT in coordination with relevant authorities under applicable regulations and procedures.



Further areas of collaboration include enhancing GEOSA's ICT infrastructure by providing cutting-edge technologies for network upgrades, secure data storage, and efficient management systems.



The MoU emphasizes promoting the use of cloud technology and advanced AI solutions, as well as capacity building through targeted training programs to strengthen technical management and stimulate innovation. Additionally, the two parties will explore developing joint initiatives to promote sustainability in ICT and geospatial AI practices.