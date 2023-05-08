The Expo 2023 Doha will focus on innovations and techniques of modern agriculture while also combining tradition and modern technology for a balanced use of resources.

This will be achieved by creating a convergence of people and ideas to accelerate innovation, research and scientific advancements in the field of modern agriculture, according to details published on the Expo 2023 Doha official website.

The event will promote innovation, research and scientific advancements in modern agriculture to produce safe, sustainable and affordable food for the increasing population of the world and reduce climate impact.

The modern agriculture segment at the expo will mainly focus on enhancing farmers' role.

“They have the experience and the everyday perspective that can inform, promote and implement the solutions to fight desertification. They are the real growers of change,” the website says.

There will also be focus on bridging knowledge and technology, ensuring co-ordinated solutions and promoting permaculture, which is a symbiotic and collaborative approach that we are promoting to ensure modern agriculture.

Permaculture is a holistic approach to agricultural solutions plantable in rural and urban contexts at all levels, from industrial to domestic scales.

“Exchange of information among the main stakeholders of modern agriculture requires new methods of co-ordination and co-operation,” the website adds. “Developing and sharing information on the techniques that integrate innovation into traditional wisdom will contribute to the prevention of further desertification.”

The first International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)-approved A1 World Horticultural Expo in the Middle East, Expo Doha 2023 will be open at Al Bidda Park from October 2 to March 28, 2024.

The event will occupy 1.7mn sq m and divided into three zones – International Zone, Family Zone and Cultural Zone.

Covered in greenery, the Expo House has the form of a hill and is integrated into the landscape of Al Bidda Park.

It is shaped like a semicircle, with a vast open space in front and a fountain as a centrepiece, while the benches along the sides of the pavilion form a natural amphitheatre offering stunning views and a perfect spot for the Expo’s events and gatherings.

