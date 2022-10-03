UAE - Eternal Robotics, a tech firm focused on automation through innovation, has released a new AI-driven solution designed to streamline multiple business operations, including quality inspection surveillance and action recognition systems. The pioneering company is part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive technology for investment and growth opportunities.

Aptly named Smart Eyes, Eternal Robotics’ SaaS solution can monitor employee uniform and grooming compliance, a critical operational function in specialised industries, such as airlines, luxury mobility, hospitality, construction and the manufacturing industry.

It offers companies a transparent, digitised and automated alternative to human inspection services, which can be inconsistent and costly.

Uniform inspections

With uniform inspections, Smart Eyes detects any deviation, no matter how minor, such as an incorrectly knotted tie, lack of safety standards and protective equipment, unauthorised use of mobiles, and more depending on the scenario.

Compatible with existing camera surveillance systems, the application utilises AI to identify, track and monitor employees and workers across different industries like mobility, hospitality, retail, facility management, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, life sciences and automotive services. Smart Eyes monitors multiple criteria such as people, uniforms, grooming, operational efficiency, product standards, and action recognition, which are three of the system’s main functions.

In addition, the system is easy to implement, requiring only two to four weeks to become fully functional. Customers can choose and customise the solution for the most critical aspects of the business to be monitored and reported on through comprehensive insightful dashboards.

PREIMO Urban Mobility

Luxury chauffeur service PREIMO Urban Mobility recently adopted Smart Eyes to inspect the drivers’ uniforms. The application’s AI identified instances where uniforms did not meet company regulations and helped management streamline surveillance, attendance and conformity of the drivers.

PREIMO also gained valuable automated insights into its operations and real-time updates regarding employee compliance (which were not subjective as it can be when outsourced). Overall, the company reported a 70% decrease in quality inspection costs, saving a significant amount in operational expenses. The company also experienced increased compliance of staff with the standards, which brought notable improvement in consistency and customer satisfaction.

Raul Silva, CEO of Mojay Global Holdings, said: “Mojay is a pioneering company that is disrupting the industry with new AI-driven solutions. The new automation system is a unique solution for streamlining business operations, including inspection, surveillance and action recognition systems. Eternal Robotics has impressively proven itself to be at the forefront of AI within the region and I am looking forward to seeing it grow within the region and on a global scale.”

Highly accurate

Srikar Reddy, Founder & Director of Eternal Robotics, remarked, “Our Vision stack is highly accurate, and we are adding multiple libraries constantly to serve the expanding needs of our clients. We specialise in delivering AI software which runs on existing camera infrastructure which removes ROI burdens. Our expertise with hardware engineering also allows us to integrate fully customised AI Vision stations depending on our client requirements.”

Mojay Global Holding Limited’s other technology ventures include the award-winning MYRO, the world’s first smart construction wall painting robot to be launched commercially. The company welcomes innovative projects, business opportunities, and resourceful entrepreneurs who dare to challenge the current status quo and supports cutting-edge technology incorporating new and higher standards in various, diverse industries.

