Elon Musk said on social media platform X on Thursday that the SpaceX headquarters will now officially be in the city of Starbase, Texas.

In July, Musk said he was moving the headquarters of two of his companies - social media platform X and rocket company SpaceX - to Texas from California, citing a new gender identity law there as the "last straw."

The billionaire previously said SpaceX's main office would move to an existing facility in Boca Chica, Texas, while X would move to Austin. However, the extent to which jobs or facilities in California will transfer to Texas was unclear.

He also transferred SpaceX’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas earlier this year. This followed the shareholder vote held by Musk to move Tesla's state of incorporation to Texas, where it has its headquarters, after a Delaware judge invalidated his $56-billion pay package.

In 2021, Musk moved Tesla's headquarters from California to Texas as well but said that California would remain its engineering hub.

Musk changed his own residence in 2021 from California to Texas, where there is no state income tax on individuals.

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)