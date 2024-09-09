Egyptian company Robotics Engineering Systems (RES) showcased its locally manufactured drones and smart munitions at the first edition of the Egypt International Airshow (EIAS 2024), which was held at El Alamein International Airport over three days.

The company’s flagship product, the “6th of October” drone, was a key attraction. It is a multi-mission unmanned aerial vehicle, entirely designed, developed, and manufactured in Egypt. It was first unveiled at the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2023).

The “6th of October” drone, a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) aircraft, features a sophisticated design with two engines producing 145 horsepower each, an increased main fuel tank capacity compared to previous models, and advanced landing gear with automatic takeoff and landing capabilities.

The drone was displayed armed with guided missiles and smart aerial bombs, enabling it to carry out offensive missions, armed reconnaissance, and border security operations. It boasts a conventional range of 240 kilometres, extendable by deploying multiple ground control stations or satellite control. The drone can remain airborne for over 30 hours and operates at an altitude of up to 18,000 feet. It can fly at a speed of 260 kilometres per hour and land at 120 kilometres per hour. It measures 8.9 metres in length, 5 metres in height, and has a wingspan of 18.5 metres.

The “6th of October” drone is equipped with 13 hardpoints for carrying reconnaissance and surveillance systems, electro-optical and infrared sensors, and synthetic aperture radar (SAR), which can generate 2D or 3D images and maps of terrain. It also features additional fuel tanks.

RES also showcased its range of smart munitions, all manufactured in Egypt for the first time. These included a glide bomb, equipped with aerodynamic control surfaces (wings and tail) and a domestically-made GWD-6 smart munition guidance system that operates in three guidance modes: GPS, inertial navigation system (INS), and electro-optical guidance. It carries a warhead weighing up to 1,000 kilograms and has a range of 50 kilometres.

The company also unveiled long-range standoff munitions. These air-to-ground munitions consist of a 155mm warhead equipped with an aerodynamic control system and the PGK long-range smart munition guidance kit, locally produced by RES. These munitions have a range of up to 80 kilometres. The guidance system weighs 60 kilograms and utilises INS, GPS, and electro-optical guidance.

Finally, RES showcased small-sized smart munitions. These munitions contain 122mm and 155mm artillery shells equipped with an aerodynamic control system and the PGK smart munition guidance kit, manufactured by RES. The munitions have a range of up to 30 kilometres and a guidance system weighing 10 kilograms, utilising INS, GPS, and electro-optical guidance.

