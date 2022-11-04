ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC).

Under the MoU, which was signed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum and Energy Conference (ADIPEC), du will join the UAE’s Champions 4.0 Network.

The agreement aims to enhance the adoption of advanced technologies and their integration into the daily operations of industrial companies in the country.

By joining the network, du will support five small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through its extensive expertise in technology, to promote the adoption of advanced technologies and create new industrial investment opportunities.

The MoU was signed by Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, said, “In line with the directives of the leadership to improve the performance of the UAE’s industrial sector through the adoption of advanced technology solutions and Industry 4.0, we are collaborating with leading companies in the country to promote the industrial transformation.

“This MoU will support SMEs to adopt advanced technology, in turn increasing the investment opportunities within priority sectors and industries of the future.

“We are confident that du will be an important contributor to supporting the Champions Network. The company will leverage its advanced capabilities and extensive experience in technology and communications, building on its extensive work over the past decades to pioneer the country's world-class technological infrastructure.”

She continued, “The Champions Network helps companies to switch to Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and increases awareness and knowledge about the importance of these technologies and their role in enhancing the industrial competitiveness of UAE products locally and globally. The network also reflects the commitment MoIAT has towards supporting the adoption of advanced technologies across the UAE’s industrial sector.”

She added, “Fourth Industrial Revolution applications enhance our priority sectors and build new capabilities to meet the needs of the future. We are proud of the contribution our industrial sector makes to our country’s economic growth. And we are confident that the expansion of the Champions Network will result in the creation of more competitive advantages."

Commenting on the partnership, Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, “du is well placed to enable Industry 4.0 in the UAE with our competitive ICT portfolio of end-to-end solutions in enterprise networks, devices, and cloud computing.”

The Champions 4.0 Network is designed to contribute to achieving the vision of the UAE’s leadership as outlined by the Projects of the 50, which include building one of the world’s most competitive and agile knowledge-based economies.

The network plays a key role in promoting the adoption of industry 4.0 solutions within the country’s industrial sector, helping to enhance its competitiveness, improve its productivity and quality, develop the local talent base, and reduce costs while raising efficiency.

The Champions 4.0 Network is one of the main pillars of MoIAT’s Industry 4.0 program and it plays an important role in supporting the growth of the industrial sector.

The network brings together the leading companies that have the capabilities to contribute to the technological transformation of the industrial sector and enhance the capabilities of SMEs.