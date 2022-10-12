DUBAI: Dubai Internet City, a global business and technology hub and member of TECOM Group PJSC, announced today, as part of its participation in 2022 GITEX Global, that it will house Intel’s newest artificial intelligence (AI) software R&D centre.

The first of its kind in the GCC, the centre will help to advance the capabilities of Intel’s leading AI software solutions.

In alignment with the Middle East region’s digital transformation strategy, Intel and the centre will closely collaborate with the respective AI, software business and academic ecosystems in Dubai and connect with the wider region to allow the company to pursue strategic partnerships, boosting digital adoption and 4th Industrial Revolution technologies, whilst building a robust knowledge-sharing platform on the latest AI trends, technologies and solutions.

On behalf of Dubai Internet City, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President Commercial Leasing at TECOM Group PJSC, commented, “Dubai’s integrated business ecosystem and favourable economic climate have attracted the world’s largest companies whose innovations and insights have strengthened digital transformation not only in our Emirate, but also the wider region. Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence are defining the future of all sectors, from manufacturing to education, and establishing a robust tech ecosystem to navigate this emerging and ever-evolving space gives Dubai a competitive edge beneficial to businesses, talent and economic growth alike.

“For more than 20 years, Dubai Internet City has been integral to this ambition, fostering a dynamic community of global MNEs, SMEs and start-ups in one location. We are delighted that an industry leader like Intel is inaugurating an AI software R&D Center in our community, cementing Dubai’s position as a tech hub. Their addition reflects the enduring confidence of the world’s largest technology companies in Dubai as the place to do business and innovate.”

Taha Khalifa, Intel Corporation, Middle East General Manager, said, “As a global technology leader, and long-time trusted technology advisor in the Middle East region, Intel is pleased to expand its footprint in the UAE through the AI software R&D centre. The launch of the centre not only represents a milestone in Intel’s strategy to accelerate and align with digital transformation and economic diversification objectives but is also a strong opportunity to collaborate across the region’s talented and growing technology ecosystem to help drive further AI innovation to fuel global solutions for many segments including healthcare, transportation and public safety.”

Intel will use its regional and global experience to support cutting edge, latest AI products and services for Intel’s AI portfolio. The centre will work closely with the academic community to build a strong talent pool for future products and technologies, benefiting from Dubai Internet City’s proximity to Dubai Knowledge Park and association with Dubai International Academic City.

Intel will also relocate AI experts from various global offices to bring international tech talent and skills into the community.

Dubai Internet City has been the cornerstone of UAE’s economic diversification and digital transformation strategy for more than 20 years. Home to Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs, the business district also includes 15 customer-operated innovation centres that are developing specialised technological solutions for the region and enhancing global innovations to better meet the needs of local governments and businesses.