Dubai-based Inoventive 3D has unveiled the region’s first fully 3D-printed boat, signalling a revolutionary shift in marine manufacturing.

The 10-m-long vessel, dubbed Cyberfin, combines cutting-edge large-format 3D printing technology with sustainable practices, offering a glimpse into the future of boat production, the company said.

The shark-shaped Cyberfin, constructed using recycled ocean waste plastic, was completed in just six days and nine hours, demonstrating the speed and efficiency of this groundbreaking technology. Measuring 10 m in length, 2.1 m in width, and 2.7 m in height, the boat has a seating capacity for 10 people and is fully registered with the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), it said.

“This marks a significant milestone not just for Inoventive 3D but for the entire marine industry,” said M Ali, Managing Partner of Inoventive 3D.

“Our large-format 3D printing capabilities allow us to produce boats in a fraction of the time required by traditional manufacturing methods. With this innovation, we can manufacture 6-7 boats per month, transforming Dubai into a hub for 3D-printed marine solutions.”

Traditional boat manufacturing takes three to four months, but Inoventive 3D’s technology can produce vessels in just weeks -- dramatically reducing production timelines. Additionally, the cost of a 3D-printed boat like Cyberfin is approximately one-third of a conventional speedboat, making it a game-changer for cost-conscious buyers, said the company.

The company’s focus on sustainability is central to its vision. By using recycled materials, Inoventive 3D aims to minimize environmental impact while setting a new benchmark in innovative marine design, it added. -TradeArabia News Service

