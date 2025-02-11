Riyadh: Deloitte, the innovation and emerging technology partner at LEAP 2025, has launched its comprehensive Silicon-2-Service(S2S) offering in the Middle East.

The new service will provide its clients with an end-to-end strategy to accelerate AI adoption in the region, according to a press release.

The launch of S2S aligns with Deloitte’s commitment to supporting the Middle East’s digital economy by fostering an ecosystem where AI bridges innovation with tangible, positive outcomes, in compliance with the prevailing regulations unique to each country.

By integrating production-grade AI solutions with custom workflows, Deloitte's S2S helps lower the costs, risks, and challenges organisations face when deploying and scaling advanced technologies.

Yousef Barkawie, Deloitte Middle East AI and Data Leader, said: “With the rollout of our Silicon-2-Service offering in the region, we are enabling adoption and providing access to cutting-edge innovation at a large scale. We support clients across the public and private sectors through their entire AI journey,”

"Our clients can now confidently deploy the latest AI infrastructure, from GPU to Generative AI services –therefore Silicon-to-Service – on their private networks. Client organizations are now able to build AI solutions that maximise productivity while addressing sovereign considerations and mitigating market-specific challenges,” he added.

Through the partnership with NVIDIA, Deloitte Middle East simplified the deployment of advanced infrastructure, including NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and AI platforms, boosting efficiency and scalability.

