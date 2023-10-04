Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) is gearing up for several large-scale international events which will be hosted by Qatar at various venues across the country between October 2023 and March 2024.

The international events include the International Horticultural Expo 2023 (Expo 2023 Doha), the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2023, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, and the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024.

To ensure the smooth operation of events, CRA has liaised with all relevant stakeholders and local organisers to coordinate different matters related to CRA’s scope of work, such as frequency assignment, licensing, monitoring and equipment custom clearance. These efforts have facilitated the development of a robust plan that meets the spectrum requirements for broadcasting, media, event service providers for various radio applications and wireless communication services. This ensures that all stakeholders can operate their radiocommunications equipment and broadcasting systems as required and without interruption due to radio interference.

All radio equipment and frequency users must obtain a radio spectrum license or authorisation from CRA. Every entity that wants to use radio devices or equipment must register them and submit frequency applications via CRA’s Special Events Portal or its e-Spectrum Services Portal. Upon submission, all registrations and applications will be evaluated and processed further for issuance of licenses or authorization upon approval, and on receipt of fee payment, where applicable.

Large-scale international events often necessitate the use of a wide range of radio applications and different types of radio equipment, which are used in several fields including broadcasting, safety and security, wireless microphones, in-ear monitors, RF cameras and Radio Local Area Networks (RLANs). Using multiple radio equipment within a limited area creates challenges in meeting all radio spectrum requirements. However, CRA has a proven track record in meeting the requirements of such events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will allow CRA to draw on expertise and resources to ensure these international events are managed effectively.

