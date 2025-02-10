Cisco, a global leader in networking and security, unveiled a series of strategic initiatives to advance AI in partnership with Saudi Arabia, at LEAP 2025.

By introducing advanced cloud data centers, AI talent development, and phased plans for local manufacturing, Cisco is deepening its commitment and strengthening its partnership with Saudi Arabia, the company said.

These initiatives are designed to enhance Cisco’s regional presence and support the kingdom's ambitious digitization goals under Vision 2030, accelerating its evolution into a technology-driven economy that leads in innovation and advanced digital infrastructure, it said.

"Our partnership with Cisco highlights the kingdom's commitment to accelerating its digital economy through innovation. These initiatives will enhance Saudi Arabia's competitiveness both regionally and internationally by promoting innovation and the adoption of AI and cloud computing technologies," said Vice Minister at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and IT, Haytham Alohali.

“Cisco is proud to partner with the Kingdom to accelerate its Vision 2030,” said Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins. “Through our investments and innovation, we are protecting organizations, preparing the Saudi workforce for the AI era, and contributing to the local economy and manufacturing ecosystem. Together, we will pave the way for a more connected and secure future.”

Cloud Services Data Centers

Delivering on its commitment, Cisco announced that its data centers for cloud security services as well as the Webex Collaboration Platform are now operational.

The security data center underpins Cisco’s cloud-based security services including its new Secure Service Edge (SSE) solution, Cisco Secure Access and Umbrella DNS. The center helps customers protect their users, infrastructure, and investments against threat actors and empowers them with flexible security services and data protection for devices, remote users, and distributed locations.

The collaboration data centers bring extensive services from the Webex Suite such as Meetings and Calling closer to customers in KSA and the region. Customers experience the benefits of AI-powered collaboration tools, holistic built-in security, data protection, and privacy by design and by default when processing customers’ data. The centers provide a rich collaboration experience, real-time media performance, underpinned with industry-leading security and privacy principles with end-to-end encryption and strong identity verification.

AI talent development

Cisco will continue to advance AI and digital skills across the region as part of its Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program, aligning to the goals of the Saudi Research and Development National Strategy. According to Cisco’s AI Readiness Index, 72% of organizations in KSA have a strategy to deploy AI powered solutions but only 46% of companies report that their talent is highly prepared. This highlights a need to cultivate AI-ready local talent.

In collaboration with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), Cisco will invest in additional Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certifications, one of the industry's most widely recognized and respected certifications, to enhance the Kingdom’s talent pool of highly skilled local IT professionals that can support complex networking infrastructures in the AI era.

Initially launched in the Kingdom in 2016, Cisco’s CDA program supports digitization efforts across key industries, fostering digital skills and developing the innovation ecosystem in the country. To date, the program has implemented more than 20 projects of national impact across vital sectors, including healthcare, education, smart cities and government digitization. The program focuses on digital economy, industry 4.0 and sustainability, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and the national digital transformation agenda.

Manufacturing plans

With a regional head office in Riyadh, Cisco intends to build on its long-standing partnerships in the kingdom by initiating a manufacturing base, with groundwork beginning in 2025. The initial phase will focus on fulfillment operations for wireless technologies to meet local demand, with the intent to scale up in response to evolving market needs. Saudi Arabia joins key regions including North America, Asia and Europe within Cisco’s extensive global supply chain network.

This leverages Cisco’s innovation and technology leadership to deliver solutions that address the needs of the Saudi market and contribute to the development of a sustainable and diverse economy.

“By aligning with key initiatives of Vision 2030, Cisco is committed to being a catalyst for digital transformation across various sectors in the Kingdom. As these projects advance, they will help strengthen digital infrastructure and drive economic growth to positively shape Saudi Arabia’s future,” said Salman Faqeeh, Managing Director, Cisco Saudi Arabia. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).