Bahrain - In an effort to encourage innovation and simplify the testing of emerging technologies in the kingdom, Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has launched a new Innovation Licence.

Developing an environment where digital technologies can thrive underpins the kingdom’s position as one of the world’s most advanced telecommunications markets.

The Innovation Licence enables live testing of new technologies and services through a light-touch regulatory environment known as a Regulatory Sandbox. In addition, the TRA aims to provide stakeholders with clarity and confidence by enabling a flexible environment.

Innovation is the key

TRA General Director Philip Marnick said: “The TRA believes that innovation is the key to maintaining leadership in the digital space. Accordingly, we encourage companies, universities and other stakeholders to test and trial new wireless technologies and services in Bahrain. We are confident that this initiative will further strengthen Bahrain’s position as a technology and regulatory innovator. It will also allow the TRA to continue supporting and collaborating with organisations across the telecommunications industry.”

Holders of an Innovation Licence will be able to carry out live trials of emerging technologies with consumers to gain insight into how the new products and services may work in the market in addition to having quick access to the radio spectrum for wireless tests. In an effort towards facilitating and attracting investment in emerging technologies, the Innovation Licence fees will be affordably priced.

