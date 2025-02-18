Doha: Qatar has continued to solidify its position as a global leader for Internet penetration, according to data from Worldostats, underscoring Qatar’s commitment to technological advancement, infrastructure development, and digital inclusion, and positioning it as a leader in the Middle East and beyond.

According to the ‘Internet Penetration By Country: Global Comparison 2025’ by Worldostats, one of the world’s leading compendiums of comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date statistics and data about countries across the globe, Qatar have a 100 percent Internet penetration, alongside three other GCC countries, making the region the most Internet-penetrated globally.

The Internet Penetration Rate corresponds to the percentage of the total population of a given country or region that uses the Internet.

In the rankings by Worldostats, only four countries—Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain—have been able to achieve total and complete Internet penetration.

The four GCC countries are joined by Iceland (99.86%), Kuwait (99.75%), Luxembourg (99.35%), Norway (99%), Brunei (98.97%), and Denmark (98.78%) to round up the top ten countries in the rankings.

Worldostats noted that countries that top the list for Internet penetration share common traits, including substantial investments in technology, strong government support, and a commitment to providing widespread access.

“In the Middle East, countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have made internet access a priority, helping to transform their economies and societies through digital connectivity. Similarly, European countries like Iceland, Luxembourg, and Norway have built robust digital ecosystems supported by comprehensive infrastructure and policies that promote universal access,” it said.

“The high levels of internet penetration in these countries are not just about accessibility; they also focus on digital literacy and creating environments where technology is integrated into daily life.

“These nations have recognised the power of the internet to drive innovation, education, and economic development,” Worldostats added. Qatar’s rise to prominence in Internet penetration reflects years of strategic investments in telecommunications infrastructure, government-led initiatives, and private sector innovation.

The country’s leadership recognized early on that widespread Internet access would be critical to achieving its long-term vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy. This vision aligns with the goals outlined in *Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasizes sustainable development, human capital growth, and economic diversification.

Several factors have contributed to Qatar’s success in achieving near-universal Internet penetration, including advanced telecommunications infrastructure, government initiatives and policies, smart city development, youth engagement and education, as well as economic diversification efforts.

Looking ahead, the continued expansion of internet penetration promises to unlock new opportunities and propel Qatar toward a brighter, more interconnected future.

