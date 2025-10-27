Aristara AI has announced the launch of its multilingual digital assistant at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World, providing delegates with real-time access to information and updates throughout the event.

Accessible directly through WhatsApp, the assistant enables participants to ask questions about panel sessions, speakers, venues, and schedules in more than 50 languages.

In addition, The Bench, organisers of FHS World, will be able to send important notifications to ensure delegates enjoy a seamless summit experience.

Founded in Los Angeles by a team of hospitality and technology leaders, Aristara is an AI-driven company transforming hotel operations and guest engagement.

Its platform delivers intelligent automation, real-time personalisation, and measurable efficiencies that increase both guest satisfaction and profitability.

FHS World also marks Aristara’s official entry into the Arabian Gulf, a key growth region for the firm.

Rosanna Wang, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Aristara, said: “We are honored to introduce our technology at FHS World in partnership with The Bench. This is an ideal platform to showcase how AI can enhance event engagement. It also represents an exciting beginning for Aristara in the Arabian Gulf, where we see tremendous opportunities to support hoteliers and event organisers with innovative solutions.”

