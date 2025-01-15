Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) has announced that North Ghawar Oil Producing Complex became Aramco’s fifth facility to be added to the Global Lighthouse Network of the World Economic Forum (WEF), according to a press release.

The complex has been recognised for its comprehensive adoption of advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies that support its operational and environmental performance.

Only industrial sites that successfully deploy 4IR technologies at scale are admitted to the WEF lighthouses network.

This recognition of the complex follows four other Aramco facilities being included in the Global Lighthouse Network. They are Uthmaniyah Gas Plant, Khurais oil complex, Abqaiq Plants, and Yanbu Refinery.

The network currently includes 189 facilities worldwide, while Aramco is the only global energy company to be represented by more than three facilities at the current time.

Aramco Upstream President, Nasir K. Al Naimi, said: “This Global Lighthouse Network recognition by the World Economic Forum demonstrates our dedication to innovation and operational excellence.”

Al Naimi added: “It validates our journey towards a truly digital and lower carbon emissions future, where technology empowers us to optimize our processes, reduce our environmental impact, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders.”

Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology and Innovation, note: “At Aramco, we have made a strategic investment to digitally transform our facilities.”

Al Khowaiter concluded: “These efforts have delivered remarkable improvements in efficiency, environmental impact reduction, productivity, and safety across our operations. Receiving the prestigious Global Lighthouse Network award is a testament to the extent of Aramco’s journey towards global leadership in digitalization and our dedication to innovation.”

It is worth noting that Aramco recently signed 145 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth $9 billion on the sidelines of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) Forum.

Meanwhile, the oil giant reported net profits worth SAR 314.65 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2024.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

