Washington - The Saudi delegation that is visiting the USA nowadays, headed by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha on Tuesday reviewed the investment opportunities available for investors and for a number of executives of major American companies in the fields of technology, space, research, development and innovation.

The meeting also touched on the competitive advantages that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys as a digital and logistical platform and a hub for connecting continents, besides the capabilities in the relevant fields.

This event was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar and was hosted by US Chamber of Commerce with the aim of enhancing cooperation in the fields of digital economy and innovation economy between Saudi Arabia and the United States, and building partnerships between the telecommunications, information technology, space, research, and development and innovation sectors. Such partnerships would allow opening effective channels for exchanging knowledge and best practices, in a way that contributes to achieving the goals of the two countries.