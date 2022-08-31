ABU DHABI: Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, today announced the launch of its second Region in the Middle East, the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region.

AWS estimates that its projected spending on the construction and operation of the new Region will support an average of nearly 6,000 full-time jobs annually at external vendors, with a planned $5 billion investment in the local economy through 2036.

The AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will also add an estimated $11 billion over the next 15 years to the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said, "The opening of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region is a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole, reflecting our efforts to generate opportunities for all. It strengthens Abu Dhabi’s commitment to positioning itself as a leading digital economy by leveraging cutting-edge technology to support business growth."

"The enhanced cloud capabilities enabled by AWS are expected to generate significant advantages and efficiencies that can propel businesses to success and realise major economic benefits for the country," he added.

Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said, "Abu Dhabi aims to enable transformative technology that delivers opportunities for businesses and residents alike. Smart infrastructure is powering the thriving private and public sectors by opening new economic possibilities, fostering inclusive growth, and creating opportunities for collaboration across our innovation ecosystem. At ADIO, we are contributing to this through many valuable ecosystem-enabling partnerships that support Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the region’s digital revolution."

Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS, said, "With the launch of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region, we are making it possible for even more customers to harness the power of the cloud to drive innovation across the UAE, while also investing in the local economy through job creation, training for highly sought-after technology skills, and education resources to further advance the UAE’s strategic priorities."