Study: How the Blockchain Industry is Embracing AI?

Key Findings

80% of crypto investors bought AI tokens, but 62% doubt their long-term potential. ● 40% of AI token investors never used the products they invested in. ● 23% of crypto projects integrate AI.

67% of AI projects lack a usable product.

AI in Crypto Projects

Our study shows 23% of crypto projects are integrating AI, with over 40% using AI tech in products. In DeFi, 1 in 4 projects employ AI for yield optimization, risk assessment, and onboarding. Tools lead adoption: 59% embed AI in analytics and monitoring. Surprisingly, 44% of GameFi projects use AI despite weak market performance, signaling faith in AI’s ability to boost engagement.

Media and Academic Momentum

AI is becoming central to crypto’s narrative. It’s mentioned 2.36x more than NFTs, 1.58x more than XRP, and slightly more than Solana—almost rivaling DeFi in relevance. Academic research is rising: papers on AI-blockchain grew from 35 in 2022 to 64 in 2024 (+42%). Already in early 2025, 49 papers (76% of 2024’s output) suggest record-high scholarly attention.

Investor Behavior and Skepticism

Investor interest is high but cautious. 80% allocated to AI tokens, though 55% invested less than $5,000. 65% are already profitable, yet 40% never used the products they backed. Many see AI tokens as speculative, with weak fundamentals: 67% of projects lack usable products, 65% hide code (no GitHub), and 42% of users cite hack/scam concerns. While 41% of projects reference AI in code or whitepapers, transparency remains a key weakness.

Conclusion

AI could make Web3 smarter and more user-friendly—but risks like opaque models and centralization may undermine crypto’s principles. The winners will be those who deliver real value, transparency, and ethical AI use.

Methodology

Survey: 1,200 crypto investors via Prolific.

NFT AI use: OpenSea collections analyzed with Sightengine API.

Other projects: Checked for AI mentions in announcements.

Media visibility: Measured via Ahrefs (mentions of “AI” vs BTC, XRP, NFTs, etc.).

Academic research: Counted “AI blockchain” papers on Arxiv (2022–2025).

Timeframe: June 12 – July 10.

Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

