A new study developed by the Business & Economics Intelligence Sector at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed that the number of AI companies registered in Abu Dhabi grew at a compound annual rate of 67% between 2021 and 2023, a report said.

The substantial increase in the registration of companies further bolsters Abu Dhabi’s position as a prominent global player in the AI industry, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

The research sheds light on Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to maximise the benefits of utilising AI systems, applications, technologies, and solutions. The aim is to leverage these advancements to serve humanity and contribute to sustainable development across various social, economic, and other aspects of life.

In this context, the Abu Dhabi Chamber places particular emphasis on AI investment, aligning with its vision to enhance the reputation and standing of the private sector in Abu Dhabi.

This involves implementing supportive policies and adopting innovation and digital transformations to contribute to making the Abu Dhabi the first choice in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for doing business by 2025.

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Today, Abu Dhabi is one of the most pioneering destinations thanks to its efforts in enhancing the contribution of AI to sustainable development.

“It is expected that the sector will contribution an additional $13 trillion to global economic activity by 2030, an increase equivalent to 16% in cumulative global GDP compared to the present. These efforts align with the forward-looking vision, under the guidance and support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“This commitment is further underscored by the adherence to the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and is in line with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, which aspires to make the UAE a global leader in all fields.

“The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to aligning with Abu Dhabi’s approach in AI. It has been a forerunner among chambers of commerce globally, activating the use of the first AI-powered platform (ChamberGPT), dedicated to handling business processing inquiries in Abu Dhabi, topping international indicators in the active usage of such platforms since its launch in 2023.”

The study affirms that all the aforementioned indicators, along with others, reinforce expectations that Abu Dhabi will be one of the most attractive Arab and international destinations for investors, startups, and talents in the field of AI.

