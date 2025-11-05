Saudi businesses are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) at scale, with 81% of enterprises in the Kingdom already deploying AI solutions tailored to their industries.

A new YouGov survey commissioned by SAP also shows that 96% of companies plan to invest in data consolidation and quality improvement programs over the next 12 months, underscoring the urgency of building robust data foundations for AI adoption.

These findings were presented this week at SAP NOW AI Tour Riyadh, where business leaders, policymakers, and technology experts gathered to discuss AI’s role in advancing the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

The event also highlighted the recent expansion of the Saudi Business Network, the world’s first regulated public sector deployment of SAP Business Network, enabling enterprises to access global procurement capabilities while ensuring local compliance.

“Saudi enterprises are moving beyond experimentation and into measurable, scalable AI outcomes,” said Dr. Fahd Nawwab, Vice President, SAP Saudi Arabia.

“Our customers are not only adopting AI but integrating it deeply across mission-critical functions, from manufacturing to financial management, to drive efficiency and innovation. This reflects the Kingdom’s clear strategy to position technology as a core pillar of Vision 2030 and a catalyst for long-term competitiveness.”

The survey revealed that Saudi enterprises are prioritizing customer experience and growth when implementing AI.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said improved customer satisfaction is the most important success measure, followed by increased revenue (47%), enhanced decision-making (47%), and cost reduction (48%).

More than half (51%) expect significant returns from AI investments within the next one to two years, showing how quickly AI is moving from experimentation to real-world impact.

Delegates at SAP NOW AI Tour Riyadh explored the company’s latest AI innovations, including agentic AI, which enables autonomous decision-making and task execution, and the SAP Business Data Cloud, developed with Databricks, which allows organizations to extract insights from both structured and unstructured data.

With global experts such as Augusta Spinelli, SAP Regional President for Europe, Middle East and Africa, addressing the event, participants gained insight into how AI is reshaping industries worldwide and the role Saudi Arabia can play as a leader in this transformation.

Mohammed Alromaizan, Vice President, SAP Saudi Arabia, commented: “Today’s discussions reflect how Saudi Arabia’s AI ambitions are grounded in clear national priorities for trust, security, and impact. At SAP, our approach to Business AI is guided by reliability, relevance, and responsibility, ensuring technology serves both enterprise needs and national objectives. The SAP Business Network for the Public Sector exemplifies this commitment by helping organizations collaborate securely and innovate confidently while safeguarding data sovereignty and supporting the Kingdom’s broader digital agenda.”

Celebrating customer success

A customer panellist at the event, Saaim Aslam, Senior Director, Enterprise Technology, Almosafer, part of Seera Group, commented: “As Saudi Arabia accelerates toward its Vision 2030 goals, travel and tourism continue to play a vital role in positioning the Kingdom as a regional and global hub for business and leisure. Our customers expect seamless, personalized, and world-class experiences, and to deliver on that, we’re focused on leveraging advanced technologies and strong partnerships to drive continuous improvement across the traveler journey. Collaborating with global technology partners like SAP supports our ambition to meet and exceed evolving customer expectations in an increasingly competitive market.”

Customer stories at SAP NOW Riyadh also reinforced many of the SAP survey findings, with a particular focus on human capital management. At Red Sea Global, AI is already transforming the employee experience.

“Joule has redefined how our teams interact with HR processes,” said Sultan Moraished, Group Head of Technology & Corporate Excellence, Red Sea Global.

“From simplifying talent management to delivering intuitive support through natural conversations, SAP’s AI-powered capabilities help us attract, retain, and empower talent, which is an essential factor in supporting our long-term sustainability goals.”

