Tasnee, the first Saudi joint stock company wholly owned by the private sector, has partnered with global technology company SAP, to implement SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the core offering of RISE with SAP, to power its business growth strategy.

The milestone transformation tackles various challenges faced by Tasnee which include a greater need for business agility, operational efficiency, and compliance as well as growing demand for visibility on real time financial performance.

By moving to S/4 RISE, Tasnee will benefit from the resilience of S4 on the Cloud while also solving complex business process with a highly customized ECC system. As part of this digital transformation, SAP will deliver to Tasnee a range of solutions, including a variety of SAPS/4 HANA Cloud and SAP Enterprise Testing solutions among other SAP products.

Mutlaq Al-Morished, CEO, Tasnee, commented: “Partnering with SAP is a long-term strategic decision that will enable Tasnee to develop new operational models through improved decision-making, facilitating an enhanced digital experience overall. A partnership of this magnitude at the beginning of 2022 will transform our business in the coming year by delivering measurable benefits to our bottom line.”

Commenting on the transformation initiative, Ahmed Al-Faifi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, SAP Middle East North said: “The partnership with Tasnee is truly a milestone achievement, as it will be one of the most significant RISE transformations in the wider region. We look forward helping Tasnee improve their processes and increase their organizational resilience, opening the doors for further expansion.”

In addition to the transformation initiative, FAHSS (an integral subsidiary of Tasnee) also signed an education reseller agreement with SAP. As part of the agreement, FAHSS shall offer a combination of instructor-led and self-paced training solutions developed by SAP Training and Adoption unit. FAHSS will also offer access to the SAP Learning Hub with participants able to earn an industry-recognized SAP Professional Certification.

This is in alignment with SAP’s commitment towards upskilling and improving employability of jobseekers with critical digital-ready skills, to meet the emerging demand for skilled talent as the Kingdom strengthens its digital economy and future.

Tasnee has a rich history as a company founded as early as 1985 and is one of the world’s largest investors in titanium dioxide. The company and its various subsidiaries look into industrial investment, conversion of petrochemicals, chemicals as well as marketing and technical support activities. – TradeArabia News Service