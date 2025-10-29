The 2026-2030 strategy of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, will be announced "very soon", focusing on six main "ecosystems", the PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said on Wednesday at the annual Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh.

The six ecosystems are travel and tourism, urban development, advanced manufacturing, industrial and logistics, clean energy and renewable infrastructure, and NEOM as its own ecosystem.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Yousef Saba, writing by Yomna Ehab)