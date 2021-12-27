ArabFinance: Sprint, a leading e-commerce logistics company, has completed one million shipments in two years, the company announced in an emailed statement.

The company is providing technology-enabled solutions that helps e-commerce merchants and retailers enjoy high value, end to end logistics services backed by AI.

Weve used Data science to carefully design our delivery stations locations and efficiently have a solid delivery network on ground. Based on historical data and machine learning were expanding our network to maximize our efficiency, Mohamed Deif, Founder & CEO of Sprint, commented.

By utilizing a hybrid innovative light asset model, which is backed by a powerful and experienced team, also with a technology which is powered by AI and Data Analysis, we are able to deliver world-class logistics services to our clients while maximizing the efficiency of our network and resources. We aim to build on this success by introducing a new Q-commerce (Quick Commerce) solution and building the largest network of micro-fulfillment centers all over Egypt and are looking forward to expanding our operations into the African market soon, Deif added.

Founded in 2019, Sprint is a leading e-commerce logistics company. It serves a portfolio of more than 3,000 customers and has secured more than 500 job opportunities in Egypt. The company is currently serving 26 governates across Egypt with a diversified fleet of vehicles to handle different types of products.

